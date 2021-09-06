Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Sells $18,184,800.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 817,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $192,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

