Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Sells $18,184,800.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 817,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $192,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
