MetaHash 1-Day Volume Tops $1.20 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00153381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00207806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.61 or 0.07415296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.43 or 0.99839225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.66 or 0.00956447 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,939,815,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,769,668,145 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

