Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.