MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is AMS Capital Ltda’s Largest Position

AMS Capital Ltda cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 16.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $116,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $14.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,946.01. 228,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,681.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,558.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.