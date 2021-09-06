Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

