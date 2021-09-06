Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,430 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.