Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

