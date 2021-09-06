Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13,008.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $9,201,684. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $643.39 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $644.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

