Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

