Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY stock opened at $225.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

