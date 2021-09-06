Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,066 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.