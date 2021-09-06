Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

