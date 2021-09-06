MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) versus Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Head to Head Comparison

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Progressive Care -1.07% N/A -6.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MedAvail and Progressive Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 123.79%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 9.17 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -1.03 Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.44 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Risk and Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

