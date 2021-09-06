Mdex (MDX) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003537 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $127.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00065379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00163153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00226149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.21 or 0.07538191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,662.13 or 0.99953251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.80 or 0.00963118 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 665,096,634 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

