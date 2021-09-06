McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

