Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $667,190.92 and approximately $356.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.81 or 0.99955997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00989807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.61 or 0.00496342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00338118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

