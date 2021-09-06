Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.04. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.