Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.83.

DOOR stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.56. 77,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. Masonite International has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

