Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes $1.35 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

