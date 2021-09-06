Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

