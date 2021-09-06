Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,019. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $448.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.