Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$9.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.