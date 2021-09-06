Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of PEGA opened at $142.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,529 shares of company stock worth $719,831. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

