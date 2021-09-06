Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $140.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $140.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

