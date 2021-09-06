Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 9,468 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PROG by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

