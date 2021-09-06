Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.79 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

