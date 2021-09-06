Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,295 shares of company stock worth $8,706,954 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

