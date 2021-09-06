Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.