Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

