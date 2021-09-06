Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:MX opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $832.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

