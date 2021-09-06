Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,148 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $367.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

