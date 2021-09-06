Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,226 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

