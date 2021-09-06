Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,426 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $209.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

