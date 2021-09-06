Lotto Hits Market Capitalization of $33.39 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $33.39 million and $27,518.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

