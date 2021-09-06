Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of ICHR opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

