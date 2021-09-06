Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,930 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.