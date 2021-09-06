Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 840 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $232.85 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day moving average is $204.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.