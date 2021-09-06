Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.55.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

