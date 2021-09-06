Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILA opened at $14.29 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

