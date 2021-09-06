Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,145 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.