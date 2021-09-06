Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 33,835 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $260,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

