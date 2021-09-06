Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,550 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $117,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 796,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,862. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

