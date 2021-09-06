LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LM Funding America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

