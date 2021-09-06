Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $280.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,354,611. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

