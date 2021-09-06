Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $2,022.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,177.22 or 0.99314325 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 738,993,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.