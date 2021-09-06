Linear Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Linear has a total market cap of $245.63 million and $48.99 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00143710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.57 or 0.00794543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

