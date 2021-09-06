Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $119.97 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a PE ratio of -91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.62.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

