Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $315,988.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00431433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.