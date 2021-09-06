Level Four Financial LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $52,686,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY opened at $379.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.11. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.