Level Four Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 81.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

